Quiboloy's cases transfer a ‘major breakthrough’ in quest for justice — Remulla

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla yesterday said the Supreme Court's approval of the request of the Department of Justice to transfer to Metro Manila the child and sexual abuse cases lodged before a court in Davao City against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo C. Quiboloy is a welcome development.

For compelling reasons such as the influence of the accused in Davao City and because of possible security issues and considering public interest at stake, the SC Second Division heeded the DOJ’s request to transfer the hearing of the cases in Quezon City to avoid a miscarriage of justice.

“This is a major breakthrough in our pursuit for justice as we relentlessly delve into the truth behind all these accusations against the embattled church leader,” Remulla stressed.

Remulla said the fear for the safety of witnesses, judges, prosecutors, and their families will no longer exist and the wheels of justice can now freely roll.

Aside from the sexual abuse cases, Quiboloy is also facing non-bailable charges for human trafficking before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC).