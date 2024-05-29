PTA sets summer program

In its desire to boost its stock of potential national team members, the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) will be holding its 2024 Smart-MVPSF Taekwondo Summer program from 3 June to 3 August.

One of the successful national sports associations in the country having produced a number of star athletes in the likes of Japoy Lizardo and Olympians Roberto “Kitoy” Cruz, Bea Lucero-Lhuillier and Kurt Barbosa, the PTA is once again expecting another record number of participants who will undergo intensive training in its various branches nationwide.

Taekwondo has been acknowledged as the No. 1 martial arts in the country owing to its popularity and a network of well-trained coaches ready to guide and nurture participants as young as four years old.

Registration is still open and interested parties can contact PTA at telephone numbers: 85220518/85220519. PTA’s email address is: philtkd@gamil.com/philippinetaekwondo@gmail.com.

The summer program has the backing of MILO, the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee.

Apart from being regarded as the best form of exercise for physical conditioning, alertness and self-protection, taekwondo’s teachings and character as a whole, has been proven most effective and practical.