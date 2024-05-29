Phl Embassy to OFWs: Don't panic over rising Covid-19 cases in SG

SINGAPORE — The Philippine Embassy in Singapore assured the Filipinos on Wednesday that there's no need to panic over the recent rise in COVID-19 cases here on the back of the emergence of the new FLiRT variant.

In a media interview, Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Medardo Antonio Macaraig said there have been no significant spikes in hospitalization or deaths.

However, the Philippine Ambassador urged Filipinos to ensure their vaccinations are up-to-date, following the guidance of Singaporean health authorities.

He emphasized that the current rise in cases is not yet a cause for stricter guidelines or protocols despite the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city-state.

"We're okay, I suppose. But because Singapore has very high standards when it comes to medical sciences and everything, we follow them," Macaraig said.

He also clarified that with testing no longer mandatory in Singapore, the embassy has not received reports of any Filipinos who have recently contracted the virus.

"Testing is no longer mandatory unlike before. We have not received any cases reported," Macaraig said.

Macaraig also said that Covid-19 is now endemic, not a pandemic. But while there's no need for excessive worry, he underscored the need to follow the basic precautions.

Wearing masks is still an option, even though not mandatory. Macaraig advises tourists to bring masks as a precaution.

"Even at the height of the pandemic, the masks are the most important tool against the spread of Covid," he said.

In anticipation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to Singapore for the IISS dialogue this week, Ambassador Macaraig mentioned that standard precautions would be followed.

"They have been advised but again, I think the President has up-to-date vaccinations. That should be it. There is no extra precaution so to speak but again, as I said, we are following whatever Singapore advises," Macaraig said.

Marcos will be heading to Singapore from 30 and 31 May to deliver the keynote address at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue after his state visit in Brunei.