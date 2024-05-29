Panique soars high

Airah Panique may be a last-minute addition but she proved that she deserves a spot in a bigger stage when she delivered for Alas Pilipinas in the semifinals of the AVC Challenge Cup late Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Ranged against taller, more experienced Kazakhstan, the 20-year-old Panique soared high, attacking the defense relentlessly, especially in the crucial stretch of the first set of Alas Pilipinas’ 21-25, 21-25, 14-25 loss.

With premier attackers Sisi Rondina and Angel Canino being held to just eight and nine points, it was the young spiker from National University who carried the scoring cudgels as she finished with 10 kills, three blocks and an ace for a 14-point output.

Actually, Panique wasn’t supposed to be making her national team debut.

In fact, the original choice for her spot was University of the East’s red-hot rookie Casiey Dongallo. But Dongallo suffered an injury right after their University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) campaign, prompting the Philippine National Volleyball Federation to tap Panique, who was still fresh from playing a key role in the Lady Bulldogs’ title romp.

Panique said it’s all about trusting herself.

“I just showed what I can do and trust in myself. The Ates always told me to trust myself and my other teammates, especially Ate Jia (De Guzman),” Panique said.

“She (De Guzman) always gives trust. The coaches trust me also when they put me inside the court so it’s just always staying ready.”

Down by 10 points in the first set, Alas Pilipinas coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito turned to Panique to trim the gap to just one, 22-23. Although Kazakh spiker Sana Anarkulova delivered the final blow, Panique earned the respect and admiration of the packed stadium with her gutsy plays and attacking prowess.

“I have so much courage that when I got subbed in, I need to give all the things that I can do. And of course, I was trusted (to deliver) so I just showed what I can do,” Panique said when asked about her set first set heroics.

The six-foot Panique scored eight more points in the next two sets before the Kazakhs tightened up their defense on her to book the victory and secure a slot in the final.

De Brito said Panique’s impressive performance was no longer a surprise.

“It was not a surprise for me. The guys who were watching the games in the UAAP know that she has the potential. She’s not under pressure anymore to play under any kind of competition,” De Brito said.