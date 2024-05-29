OFWs warned vs purchase of counterfeit docs

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco once again urged all aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) against purchasing documents from social media platforms and messaging apps, since they are typically counterfeit on Wednesday, 29 May.

Tansingco referenced a recent interception of Filipina victims who submitted fraudulent Overseas Employment Certificates (OEC) that she obtained through WhatsApp and Facebook.

On May 24, BI officers at Clark International Airport (CIA) intercepted a 49-year-old female victim who attempted to depart the country via an Emirates Airlines flight bound for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after presenting a fraudulent Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC).

Bienvenido Castillo III, chief of the Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES), reported the interception of alias "Valerie", a former OFW who claimed to be redeployed to the United Arab Emirates.

Castillo III said that during the secondary inspection, the female victim admitted that she purchased the fraudulent OEC through WhatsApp and paid PHP 7,200.00 via money transfer.

The I-PROBES also reported that on May 26, they intercepted another female victim at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

The victim, named simply "Lovely" (not her real name), a 25-year-old Filipina who also attempted to depart the country via a Gulf Air flight bound for Kuwait.

"Lovely" initially presented her printed copy of the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) to immigration authorities, together with her employment contract.

The primary inspection officer observed several discrepancies in her documents and referred her for secondary inspection.

Verifications exposed that she submitted a counterfeit employment certificate.

She allegedly obtained the employment certificate from a Facebook account called "OEC Appointment" for a fee of PHP 500.00.

"We have a data-sharing agreement with the DMW (Department of Migrant Workers), allowing us to instantly check in the database if these certificates are legitimate," said Tansingco.

"Aspiring OFWs should not buy their permits online, as this is a scam. Always ensure that you go through legal means when departing as workers," he added.

The BI chief further warned that selling fake documents to aid the illegal departure of workers can be considered human trafficking.

Tansingco shared that the details have been transmitted to the IACAT, which will prompt an investigation and bring appropriate charges against the source of the fake document.