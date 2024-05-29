NDRRMC: Over 50K affected by Typhoon Aghon

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Wednesday that more than 50,000 people have been affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Aghon, the first tropical cyclone in the Philippines this year.

Their latest situation report showed that 16,336 families, or 51,659 persons, were affected, of which 3,878 families, or 14,816 persons, were sheltered inside 185 evacuation centers.

23 families, or 65 people, from the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas, were preemptively evacuated, mostly from the Eastern Visayas.

NDRRMC’s data on casualties remain unchanged since Tuesday: one fatality in Northern Mindanao and eight recorded injuries - one from Northern Mindanao and seven from the Bicol region.

However, Office of the Civil Defense spokesperson Edgar Posadas said that six people died due to the typhoon, of which only one was confirmed, while the five others are still under verification.

Moreover, a total of 38 road sections and one bridge were affected.

Of the roads affected, five from CALABAZON are unpassable.

Power interruptions also occurred in 109 localities, of which 80 were already restored.

For water supply, nine cities and municipalities were affected, of which only one area in CALABARZON was interrupted.

A total of 22 houses were also damaged, of which four were irreparable.

The NDRRMC said that P4,124,147.89 worth of assistance has already been extended to the affected population.

The PAGASA weather monitoring forecast shows that Typhoon Aghon is seen exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday.