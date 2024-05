Photos

Nat'l Flag Day at Rizal park

LOOK: The Philippine Flag receives a salute during a nationwide simultaneous flag ceremony celebrating National Flag Day on Tuesday, 28 May 2024. Here, the event was captured at the Independence Flagpole in Rizal Park, Luneta, Manila. National Flag Day celebrates the victory of the Filipino revolutionary army who defeated Spanish forces during the Battle of Alapan in Imus, Cavite in 1898. It was also the day when the national emblem was first exhibited. | via KING RODRIGUEZ