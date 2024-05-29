Marcos tells OFWs to invest in home country

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday urged overseas Filipino Workers to consider returning to the Philippines and investing in their home country on the back of economic and infrastructural initiatives aimed at strengthening the nation's economic foundation.

During his meet and greet with Filipinos at Bridex International Convention Center in Brunei, Marcos said things are "looking up" for the Philippines.

"We know that when the economy is strong, livelihoods are good. Besides the remittances that come from you, our OFWs, I also encourage all of you to someday return, invest, and set up your own businesses at home and in the Philippines," Marcos said.

"While we honor our overseas Filipinos for your sacrifices for our nation and the families, one of the promises I made when I first took my oath as President was to create more jobs in the Philippines so that working abroad will only become a career choice and not the only option for hardworking men and women of the Philippines," Marcos added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that there are about 20,000 Filipinos living in Brunei as of 2021.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also pointed out that remittances from Filipinos working abroad in Brunei have gone up to $28.53 million in 2023, which is 1.8 percent more than the $27.65 million remittances recorded in 2022.

In the same speech, Marcos also announced substantial investments in infrastructure, as rehabilitating the Ninoy Aquino International Airport has started.

He told the Filipinos that they would arrive at a better airport when they return home to the Philippines.

"When you return to the Philippines, we hope to also welcome you to a new and upgraded Manila International Airport as we embark on its transformation. We have already started because, frankly, our airport has been neglected for too long, and the reports about our airport in Manila are not good. So we are taking action," Marcos said.

He also mentioned that the government's allocation of P170.6 billion to improve the airport's facilities, will enhance passenger experience and connectivity so that the Filipinos can travel back to their provinces more conveniently.