Makati road rage shooter in custody

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Wednesday revealed that the driver of the Mercedes Benz tagged as the person who shot dead a 65-year-old family driver over a road rage incident in Makati City has been arrested.

In a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City, Abalos presented Gerrard Yu, the suspect in the fatal road rage incident in EDSA-Ayala Tunnel last 28 May. The suspect was collared at around 7 a.m. also in Pasig City.

“A black Mercedes Benz with the plate number DAD98670 was also found in the residence; the plate number BCS77 was also found inside the Mercedes Benz,” Abalos said.

“Two caliber pistols were also seized from the suspect; the seized firearms were brought to the PNP Forensic Group for ballistic examination, while the suspect was subjected to paraffin test,” he added.

Results showed that the suspect tested positive for gunpowder from the confiscated firearm — a Taurus pistol — which Abalos said matched with the recovered fired cartridge at the scene as revealed by the ballistic examination.

“The seized firearms were brought to the PNP Forensics Group for ballistic examination while the suspect was subjected to a paraffin test. The suspect tested positive for gunpowder nitrate. One of the seized firearms matched the recovered fired cartridge case from the suspect’s firearm during ballistic examination,” Abalos said.

“The Philippine National Police leadership is now preparing to file a case of murder against the suspect and we are committed to bringing justice to the victim and his loved ones,” he added.

Based on police reports, Mateo was shot to death along the southbound lane of the EDSA Ayala tunnel at around 2:30 p.m. by the suspect who was aboard a black Mercedes Benz with a plate number BCS77.

Meantime, the Makati Police on Wednesday revealed that authorities have now identified the owner of the vehicle used by the shooter of the 65-year-old family driver.

In a report submitted by Makati City Police chief Colonel Edward Cutiyog to Southern Police District director BGen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete dated 28 May 2024, the owner of a black Mercedes Benz with plate number BCS 77 was identified as Susumu Hosai, legal age and resident of U307 Anahola Building, Ohana Place, Almanza Uno, Las Piñas City.

Cutiyog said the information they gathered on the identity of the suspect will be subjected to validation.

Also, the police chief said they will also verify the firearm used by the suspect to determine if Susumu Hosai, who might have a knowledge in shooting the victim is a firearm holder or not.