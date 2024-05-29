Kennon Road to close again

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cordillera announced that the shortest highway going to Baguio City and parts of the Cordillera will be closed.

According to the agency, Kennon Road will be closed to motorists as rains started to drench the slopes and soils.

According to DPWH, the road closure is also to enable the workers to finish the rock shed at Sitio Camp 6 Barangay Camp 4, Tuba, Benguet. The target completion of the project is on September this year.

The rock shed project, the DPWH disclosed is already 64 percent done. The posts and braces for the rock shed were already at their completion stage.

DPWH Cordillera Regional Director Khadaffy Tanggol said that it is still not safe for the motorists to travel at Kennon Road. He said that there are falling rocks in portions of the roads especially during bad weather.

Meanwhile, Barangay Camp 4 Kagawad Romy Salinas said that the opening of the Kennon Road by the DPWH is a great help to the residents. They were able to continue their livelihood activities among others. Kennon was opened on 1 May 2024.