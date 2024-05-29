Globe launches new AI group

Globe Telecom Inc. has established a new group that will lead the company’s adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance business operations, service delivery, and customer experience.

The company said on Wednesday that the newly-created AI Development and Enablement Group (AIDE) will formally start as a group in June with cybersecurity and data privacy expert Anton Bonifacio as its first chief AI officer (CAIO).

Bonifacio, concurrently Globe's chief information security officer, has been leading Globe's data protection and cyber defense.

Seamless AI integration

"The creation of AIDE signifies a strategic investment in our technological capabilities and a concerted effort to integrate AI seamlessly into our operations,” Bonifacio said.

“We are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and responsible AI use, ensuring that our advancements not only drive business growth, improve service delivery, and enhance customer experience, but also adhere to the highest standards of governance and compliance,” he added.

Globe is actively implementing AI into its operations, utilizing the technology to drive efficiency and cost optimization.

Various internal processes, including credit and collection, financial reporting, and procurement contracts, are at different stages of AI implementation.

Additionally, Globe has begun to leverage AI for customer care and credit scoring, enhancing customer experience and enabling more accurate risk assessments.

Sustaining competitive advantage

Globe president and CEO Ernest L. Cu said the adoption of AI will help the company sustain its competitive advantage.

“The emergence of AI signals a pivotal shift, promising to revolutionize the way we do business and serve our customers,” he said.

“We’ve begun to see AI’s impact by way of the different teams across the Globe having ongoing initiatives to take advantage of its benefits, but it is imperative that we move forward with unified intent and renewed vigor to navigate these new technological frontiers swiftly,” stressed Cu.