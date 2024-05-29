French gin brand to delight Filipinos

The name “Antidote” poses as a conceptual thought, stemming from tonic-based drinks from the English colonies that exerted taste and healing properties. With tonic drinks gaining reception and favorability, Groupe Grand Chais De France (GCF) drew inspiration from this historical bit and mastered the Antidote signature, a gin from a blend of French grapes.

Fábio Ide and Chris Brancamonte, distributors of Antidote Gin in the Philippines, expressed their excitement about introducing this unique spirit to the local market.

“We are excited to offer Antidote gin to Filipinos because it brings a unique and high-quality spirit to a market with a growing appreciation for craft beverages. Antidote gin’s distinct flavors and premium ingredients can appeal to the sophisticated palate of Filipino consumers who are increasingly seeking out new and diverse drinking experiences,” they said.

For the adventurous palate

Gin consumption in the Philippines is booming largely because of curious consumers, who are open to trying new flavors such as the Antidote Gin.

“We and our team describe Filipino gin drinkers as adventurous and discerning individuals who appreciate quality and uniqueness in their beverages. They are keen on exploring new flavors and enjoy the experience of trying craft and artisanal spirits. Filipino gin enthusiasts value the social and cultural aspects of drinking, often integrating gin into social gatherings and celebrations. They are knowledgeable about their preferences and are open to innovative blends that can complement the rich culinary heritage of the Philippines,” said Ide and Brancamonte when asked about the behavior and preferences of the Filipino gin drinkers.

The arrival of the French-inspired spirit takes the spotlight in the food and beverage industry, a gin on the rise that is defined by sophistication and individualism. With every sip of the gin, be ready to experience the epitome of art de vivre (the French art of living).

Antidote comes in six variants. Antidote Gin Citron de Course is a bright, clear gin with a complex blend of zesty lemon, fragrant citrus, and notes of juniper. Antidote Gin Orange De Course carries sweet notes of Corsican orange and a blend of botanicals. Antidote Gin 17 Botanical & Spices is a unique blend of floral notes, juniper, citrus and spice aromas. Antidote Gin Mountain Master is a herbal liquor that blends the smoothness of gin with a bouquet of refreshing herbs and licorice, creating a taste that is truly one of a kind. Antidote Gin Style Méditerranéen is a carefully crafted blend of Mediterranean citrus fruits and zesty notes, combined with a subtle touch of lavender.

Among the gin diversity, Antidote has also swayed the hearts of those who would prefer to go zero percent — alcohol-free and sugar-free. While some may not taste the difference with the zero percent, it is formulated as thoughtfully and tastefully as the fellow gin iterations. This gin is produced with water from the Northern Vosges mountains in France and has hints of spice and citrus. With Antidote Gin Botanical Distillate, spices and ginger appear on the palate with a clean, complex finish of juniper and cardamom.

Cocktails to try

From fruits to florals, each Antidote Gin is made with the freshest and most exotic components. For gin enthusiasts, it’s a specially-made drink enjoyed on its own, but for bartenders — it’s a specially-made spirit that heightens the process of mixology. Antidote has shared the following exclusive recipes for your upcoming get-together to also showcase the versatility of Antidote Gin.

ORANGE NEGRONI

30ml Antidote Orange de Course

30ml Campari

30ml Red Vermouth

Dried orange slices (for garnish)

Ice cubes

In a glass, add your ice cubes. Pour in equal parts of the Antidote Gin Orange de Course, Campari and Red Vermouth.Don’t forget to stir and garnish with a dried orange slice.

ANTIDOTE SOUTHSIDE

60ml Antidote Citron de Course

15ml lime juice

15ml lemon juice

15ml simple syrup

Mint leaves (for garnish)

Muddle the mint leaves in a shaker. Pour the Antidote Gin Citron de Course, lime juice, lemon juice and simple syrup into a shaker along with ice. Shake for 30 seconds and strain the mix into a chilled glass. Garnish with a mint leaf and enjoy!

Recently, Aviver International Corporation unveiled the hotspots where you can get your hands on a bottle of Antidote Gin on their Instagram page. Experience the ultimate Gin at Manila’s upscale bars and restaurants like Spritz Makati, Cork Wine Bar, The Palace Manila and Manila House where they feature several specialty cocktails using Antidote Gin. To indulge in the Antidote Gin experience wherever you are, purchase it online at boozeshop.ph, boozy.ph, and Lazada.

In celebration of the Antidote Gin launch, there will be on-going promos on Lazada, valid until 15 June. The promos include free shipping, 5 percent off store voucher for first time customers and buy two bottles to get 10 percent off!