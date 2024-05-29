Eat and cheat

Cheating in exams has become more stealthy with the use of technology but the consequences of getting caught are harsher.

An 18-year-old Japanese man learned this when he used camera-equipped smart glasses to cheat on an entrance exam at Tokyo’s prestigious Waseda University, Kyodo news reports.

The senior high school student from Tokyo took images of the exam papers with the smart glasses and posted them on social media using his smartphone on 16 February during the entrance test for the School of Creative Science and Engineering, according to the report.

The examinee then allegedly asked people on X for the answers to the questions. One person who responded to one of his questions online contacted Waseda University and reported the cheater.

University officials called police who arrested the examinee after they confirmed he was wearing smart glasses. Police plan to refer the suspected cheater to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, a man recently bought “balut” from an old vendor in Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

The buyer bought three of the incubated boiled duck eggs and paid 72-year-old Sonny Soriano with a P1,000 bill. The balut vendor gave the buyer change of P925, GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon reports.

The following day, Soriano learned the P1,000 bill paid to him was fake.

“I can’t do anything even if I get angry,” the frustrated Soriano told GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon.