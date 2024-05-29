DSWD taps LandBank anew for crisis aid

Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) has been tapped by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for the efficient and timely delivery of financial relief to crisis-affected individuals, including those in remote and underserved communities.

Under DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program, LandBank will serve as the Department’s disbursement partner and will engage financial service providers to effectively facilitate payouts in identified regions.

This new set-up eliminates the need for beneficiaries in remote communities and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) to travel to other towns and cities to seek and receive financial aid from DSWD Regional Offices.

Pilot implementation

The pilot implementation will cover beneficiaries in the National Capital Region, Cagayan, Central Luzon and CALABARZON.

“Through our partnership, we look to ensure the swift and timely delivery of financial aid to vulnerable individuals and families suffering from unforeseen life events or crises, including those beneficiaries in far-flung areas,” LandBank president and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz said.

DSWD Secretary Rex T. Gatchalian and LandBank president and CEO Ortiz led the signing of the memorandum of agreement for the pilot implementation of the improved delivery of the AICS Program on 21 May 2024 at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

Witnesses include DSWD Undersecretary Monina Josefina H. Romualdez and LandBank executive vice president Liduvino S. Geron.

AICS Program

The AICS Program supports the recovery of individuals and families suffering from unexpected life events or crises by providing assistance for medical, burial, transportation, food, educational, financial or other essential needs.

Under DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation Program, LandBank will serve as the agency’s disbursement partner and will engage financial service providers to effectively facilitate payouts in identified regions.

LandBank serves as the main distribution arm of the national government’s various social protection programs, facilitating the timely and safe disbursement of financial assistance to vulnerable and underserved sectors.

LandBank is the largest development financial institution in the country promoting financial inclusion, digital transformation and sustainable development to benefit Filipinos.

The bank is present in all 82 provinces in the country, committed to providing accessible and affordable financial support to key players and industries as part of its broader thrust of serving the nation.