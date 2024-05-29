LATEST

'CHINA IS OUT OF TUNE, OUT OF STEP, AND OUT OF THEIR MINDS'

WATCH: Beijing’s unilateral policies in the South China Sea, including its fishing ban in the West Philippine Sea that threatens the country's national sovereignty, would only strengthen the resolve of Philippine Navy and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to perform their mandate to protect and defend Philippine territories. Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, said China’s “illegal actions” in the SCS will further serve as a unifying call, not only for AFP but to all Filipinos as well. | via Lade Kabagani