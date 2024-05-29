Bong Go supports Philippine Call Center Institute graduates in Ormoc City, Leyte

"Binabati ko po ang lahat ng mga graduates ng Philippine Call Center Institute Inc. ngayong araw na ito. Malaking tagumpay po ito para sa inyong lahat dulot ng inyong mga pagsisikap upang makumpleto ang inyong pag-aaral," Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his congratulations to the PCCI graduates in Ormoc City, Leyte on 27 May 2024.

The Philippine Call Center Institute Inc. is accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

It has placement and training arrangements with several of the largest call centers in the country.

PCCI also holds training for the agents of specific contact centers so that they can be recruited, which equips students with the skills necessary to succeed in the Call Center industry.

This has also benefited the graduates of PCCI vis-à-vis employment, enabling them to gain priority and access to these call centers' hiring and recruitment process during their training and upon graduation.

"The skills and knowledge you have acquired here will be your foundation for success in your chosen field. Kung may kinakailangan pa po kayong suporta mula sa gobyerno, magsabi lang kayo. Tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo," Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit, encouraged.

In coordination with Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez and PCCI Coordinator Marie Antonette Tan, a total of 300 graduates were gathered at the Punta Covered Court in Ormoc City.

They were given the opportunity to enhance their skills and employability through TESDA with Go's support.

They all received grocery packs and shirts from the senator.

Go also emphasized the importance of education in empowering individuals and advancing community development.

For his part as a senator, Go filed Senate Bill No. 2115, which aims to institutionalize a technical-vocational education and training and livelihood program for rehabilitated drug dependents.

The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.

Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography encouraged the public to seek assistance from the Malasakit Centers scattered in the province.

Senator Go, the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, has championed the cause of providing convenient access to medical assistance programs to particularly poor and indigent patients.

Currently, there are 165 Malasakit Centers established throughout the nation, which have already assisted more or less ten million Filipinos, as reported by the DOH.

In Leyte, these centers include the 5th Malasakit Center in the province which is the New Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay City, Eastern Visayas Medical Center (EVMC) in Tacloban City, Ormoc District Hospital in Ormoc City, Leyte Provincial Hospital, and Governor Benjamin T. Romualdez General Hospital and Schistosomiasis Center (GBTRGHSC) in Palo City.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.