Blue Dragons catch fire

Chiang Kai-shek College scored a huge upset after stunning defending champion California Academy, 25-19, 28-26, to start its Pool A campaign in the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League Wednesday at the Adamson University Gym main court.

Middle blocker Sachie Tud showed the way for the Blue Dragons with 13 points while Shamira Pantoja and Julia Ninon contributed nine and five markers, respectively.

Chiang Kai-shek displayed nerves of steel in the nip-and-tuck encounter and took advantage of the CAL Babies’ spotty reception to carve out the morale-boosting win. The Blue Dragons landed 10 aces and got 23 free points off California Academy’s miscues.

“It’s an unexpected win considering we have injured players. The players really stepped up,” Blue Dragons head coach Kirk Ong said.

“I told them just play their game. It’s not the win, it’s how you play. But then we got the win, it’s a welcome bonus.”

California Academy gave the Blue Dragons a scare in the second set unleashing a 9-3 rally capped by a Mhonniecka Soliven kill to force a deuce at 24 only to commit a rotation error in the next play.

The CAL Babies saved two more match points but costly back-to-back errors from Virginia Rosales from the service line and a pipe attack surrendered the game to Chiang Kai-shek.

Soliven scored all her 17 points off attacks while Rosales had five markers in a lost cause for the rebuilding California Academy, which saw the departure of four key players including last year’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Casiey Dongallo after ruling the inaugural edition.

Meanwhile, Adamson University made quick work of University of the Philippines Integrated School, 25-13, 25-14, for a rousing start in Pool D.

Samantha Cantada led reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines champions with seven points while UAAP Season 86 MVP Shaina Nitura finished with six markers in a dominating debut in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Smart Sports, Mikasa, Team Rebel Sports and Robinsons Malls.