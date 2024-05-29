Artefino celebrates Nat'l Heritage Month with 'Pamana"

Throughout the month of May, the country celebrates the unique cultural treasures and legacies that make up our identity as a nation. This mandate, declared via Proclamation No. 439, has inspired like-minded organizations and individuals to explore fresh and engaging ways to highlight and showcase the unique stories, customs, and traditions that shape us, Filipinos.

This yearly initiative is spearheaded by the Filipino Heritage Festival Inc. (FHFI), a non-profit organization that mounts month-long celebrations every May. Each year, FHFI showcases performance and visual arts exhibitions, culinary feasts, and other cultural activities designed to spread awareness and reach a wide audience. To mark 20 years, FHFI will partner with ArteFino on 29 May for a fundraiser fashion and cultural show, entitled "PAMANA: Woven Legacies in Fashion & Dance".

The founders behind ArteFino — Cedie Lopez-Vargas, Marimel Francisco, Maritess Pineda, Mita Rufino, and Susie Quiros — explain, “The mandate of FHFI intersects with ArteFino this year in that we are working together to meet two objectives. First, we are raising awareness and appreciation for Filipino heritage, which is the key mandate of the FHFI. The very same objective is shared by ArteFino as we continue to promote Filipino artisan crafts. Proceeds from PAMANA will be dedicated to the developmental programs of HeArteFino.”

As the heart and soul of the ArteFino movement, HeArteFino’s programs support, nurture, and foster artist-entrepreneurs and partner artisan communities. It is an initiative that creates ripples in the preservation and upskilling of heritage crafts. The founders reveal that a new grantee will be announced this year. The fundraiser and its beneficiary also underscores that FHFI’s theme for 2024, Championing Heritage: Capacity Building To Transform Communities.

The special event, which will happen at the Manila Polo Club, aims to heighten cultural awareness through a captivating performance that marries elements of dance, music, style, design, and craft. PAMANA’s concept script was penned by Palanca award winner, acclaimed playwright and stage director, the late Floy Quintos. Since 2002, Floy has been preserving, collecting, and documenting important Filipino garments and fabrics from all corners of the archipelago. Bringing his concept to life is the choreography and creative direction of CCP Awardee, Gener Caringal.

PAMANA will feature 16 designers from ArteFino’s roster of designers and local brands to represent the woven legacies of every region including Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and NCR. Distinctly Filipino designs by Bayo Atelier, Camille Villanueva, Ditta Sandico, Edited Limited x Adante, Jo Ann Bitagcol, Jor-el Espina, Lulu Tan Gan, Maison Métisse, NIñofranco, Patis Pamintuan Tesoro, Patty Eustaquio X Bayo Atelier for HeArteFino, Rhett Eala, Steph Verano, Tagpi, Trude Lizares, and WYC (Wear Your Culture) will take center stage on 29 May.

The show will also highlight accessories by Aishe, Arnel Papa, Earl Gariando, Kathy & Kathy Bespoke, as well as Lakat. Dance performances by University of the East Silanganan Dance Troupe and The Danspace Ballet School will usher in key fashion categories that define Filipino style. These include: Pahingahan (tropical loungewear), Kaswal and Kasuotan (casuals with Filipino flair), and postura (cocktails and semi-formal).