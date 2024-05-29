Amb. Endo pays courtesy call on PhilSA chief Marciano

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya paid a courtesy call on Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) Director-General Joel Joseph S. Marciano Jr. on 16 May 2024,

During the meeting, Amb. Endo discussed cooperation between Japan and the Philippines in the space sector. This includes the development and launch of Diwata-1 and -2 satellites, collaboration on disaster risk reduction, and the scholarship program for Filipino students. He expressed Japan’s interest in exploring further cooperation, particularly leveraging the upcoming 31st Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF) hosted by the Philippines next year.

Likewise, Marciano expressed his appreciation for the Japanese government’s support in the space sector. He also expressed anticipation for continued cooperation with Japan in various field where space technology can be applied.

Both Amb. Endo and DG Marciano agreed to work closely together to advance cooperation in the space sector.