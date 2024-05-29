'Aghon' exits PAR, rainy season begins — PAGASA

Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar) has already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to the weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday.

As of 4:00 p.m., its center was estimated at 1,225 km east-northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon, moving northeastward at a 35-kilometer per hour (km/h) pace.

Moreover, it recorded maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and a central pressure of 975 hectopascals (hPa).

A warning of strong to typhoon-force winds that may extend outwards up to 320 km from the center.

No tropical cyclone wind signals have been hoisted as of this writing.

Hence, possible impacts from severe winds of 'Aghon' within the forecast period are becoming unlikely.

PAGASA, however, noted that the southwesterly windblow partially influenced by the typhoon will bring occasional gusty conditions for the next 24 hours over the areas of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Aklan, and Antique.

Heavy rainfall outlook

Typhoon Aghon is seen as unlikely to directly bring a significant amount of rainfall within the next three days.

Meanwhile, the southwesterly windblow, partly influenced by 'Aghon', is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains over the western portions of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa until Thursday.

Likewise, it will bring on Thursday occasional gusty conditions in the next three days over Batanes, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Lubang Islands, and Kalayaan Islands, and on Friday in Batanes and Ilocos Region.

Based on PAGASA's tracking, Aghon is seen to move generally northeastward over the sea area south of Japan.

PAGASA noted that Aghon will continue to gradually weaken due to increasingly hostile environmental conditions as it begins to interact with the mid-latitude environment and undergo a post-tropical transition.

Rainy season begins

As 'Aghon' leaves the PAR, PAGASA on the same day declared the official onset of the rainy season in the Philippines.

"The occurrence of scattered rainshowers, frequent thunderstorms, the passage of Typhoon "Aghon", and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) over the past few days have brought significant rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas signifies the start of the rainy season in the country," their statement read.

The weather bureau added that the high chance of La Niña conditions developing through July, August, and September also increases the possibility of above-normal rainfall conditions in some areas of the country, especially towards the end of the year.

"On the other hand, there may be breaks in rainfall that extend over a few days or weeks, also referred to as monsoon breaks," they noted.

Agri-damage rises to P57-M

The damages and losses to the country's crop production affected by the devastation of 'Aghon' are estimated to be over P57 million, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Based on the agency's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center Bulletin No. 07 issued at 2:00 p.m., the total volume loss is now 1,955 metric tons (MT), amounting to a P57.50 million value loss.

Meanwhile, the number of farmers affected was recorded at 1,145, mainly from the regions of Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

729 hectares (Ha) of production areas, on the other hand, were noted to be damaged, of which 321 Ha, or 43.98 percent without a chance of recovery.

The high-value crop output was the most affected, incurring a value loss worth P29.34 million from the volume loss of 768 MT, affecting a total area of 206 Ha, of which 116 ha, or 56.39 percent, are unrecoverable.

The Laguna province registered the biggest loss, valued between P20 million and P30 million.

Meanwhile, rice output had a volume loss of 1,089 MT, worth P24.86 million.

489 Ha of rice-planted areas were affected, with 202 Ha, or 41.39 percent, totally damaged.

For the said crop, the Laguna province was also recorded to have had the biggest value loss between P10 million and P12 million.

As per corn, 34 Ha of corn were affected, with an estimated volume loss of 79 MT valued at 1.52 million.

Quezon Province was the most affected area, with estimated value losses of between P1 million and P2 million.

Likewise, damages to agricultural infrastructure were estimated to be over P965,000, of which most were recorded in greenhouses, pigpens, and irrigation canals.

Lastly, livestock and poultry have registered a loss of 165 heads valued at over P448,000.

Quezon Province is the most affected province, with a value loss of P30,0000 to P400,000.

To help the recovery of the typhoon-hit farmers, the DA said it has lined up various assistance, including the distribution of seeds, planting materials, and bio-control measures worth P23.06 million; the provision of the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC), with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest; and the Quick Response Fund (QRF) for the rehabilitation of affected areas.