When in Vigan, find authentic Chinese comfort food

A common trait of Viguenos is their love for food. In fact, Vigan can claim to be the only place in the north where you can find unique food pasalubongs to bring back home.

Food business is good here as Viguenos’ taste buds are naturally adventurous. Moreover, a Chinese restaurant that is part of the city’s heritage and culture is always welcome.

Established in 2016, Hotel Lapira’s Angkong Seafood Restaurant has gained a loyal following for its variety of food choices. Its owner, Michael Lapira, made sure the Chinese restaurant has become well-known not only in the area but to some neighboring towns and provinces as well. Some business people are already offering franchises, but Michael isn’t too keen on the idea. For now, he would like the restaurant to flourish even more.

Angkong Seafood Restaurant is located inside Hotel Lapira at Burgos St., Solid West Vigan, five minutes away from the provincial capitol. It is very spacious and has a warm and welcoming ambiance with traditional Chinese restaurant interiors that may bring back old memories or even intensify your Chinese food cravings.

On an ordinary day, one can just walk into Angkong Seafood Restaurant for dining but during peak season and special occasions, you need to make a reservation through their Facebook page just to make sure that you will be easily accommodated.

The restaurant’s menu is quite extensive. Aside from the variety of seafood choices, diners may also choose from both red meat and white meat dishes. Each dish exudes freshness and authenticity with its own Angkong Seafood Restaurant signature taste. One of their most popular dishes is the Steamed Lapu-Lapu, a whole fish carefully steamed with ginger and soy sauce.

Highly recommended is their Salt and Pepper Squid for the appetizer before you savor the flavor of your main dish.

Noodles are always a favorite in every Chinese restaurant. Angkong Seafood Restaurant has plenty on offer. Their dim sum choices are as mouthwatering as they are extensive.

Vegetarians and vegans will find the seafood restaurant’s variety of vegetable dishes something to look forward to. Among the most popular is their Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables. It’s a combination of fresh veggies, including broccoli, snow peas, carrots and mushrooms, stir-fried in a light sauce.

Angkong Seafood Restaurant is the perfect venue for special events like birthdays, weddings, baptisms and anniversaries. Aside from the restaurant at the ground floor, the Hotel Lapira function rooms can be utilized to accommodate more people. There’s even a back-up area behind the restaurant if there’s a need for more space.

Indeed, the best Chinese food can be found in Vigan.