The curious case of Alicia Guo

Her Tagalog flows calmly and confidently, with occasional moments of hesitation that only highlight either her naivete or meticulous training and expertise.

The life of Alicia Guo, a once-obscure figure serving as the mayor of the municipality of Bamban, Tarlac, has been thrust into the limelight. A high-profile Senate inquiry, with the aim of legislation, has brought her into the public eye. In the era of social media, information is readily available, but opinions on Guo's identity and role in the political landscape vary widely, from the insightful to the trivial, depending on one's perspective or lack thereof.

It is not for me to pass judgment on whether Guo is a Chinese national and a planted spy. Nor can I affirm her Filipino identity based solely on her Philippine passport and birth certificate, as these may be obtained through fraudulent means. The legal system is designed to handle such matters without the need for a public spectacle.

Interestingly, the legal professionals I consulted have differing views. They all agree that the burden of proof lies with the accuser, but some argue that Guo's unclear memories of her past suggest she is a Chinese national. As for the possibility of her being a spy, the situation is more complex than it initially appears.

If Guo is a Chinese national, she is forbidden to seek and hold public office in the Philippines. Even worse, if she's a spy or a Trojan Horse, as some suspect, this could seriously compromise our intelligence community and pose a national security risk. Did our intelligence fail to detect people like Guo, or did money change hands to look the other way? How many more Guos are in public office, elective or not, and business?

In order to remove Guo from her position, quo warranto proceedings would need to be initiated, and the government is currently exploring that possibility. The accuser will then need to prove that her genuine Philippine passport was obtained fraudulently and that there was criminal intent to get her genuine birth certificate despite the late registration. It is quite a Herculean task, especially when the accused is not cooperating.

While all this is happening, Guo remains in her office and files a Certificate of Candidacy. Until the court decides on her citizenship, Guo is free to run for re-election and potentially win again, much to the dismay of her political opponents.

If Guo is a Filipino, her inability to provide a coherent account of her life from childhood to adulthood raises suspicion and confounds Filipino lawmakers. It is unclear whether this is due to ignorance or selective amnesia, as it would eventually reveal her true identity.

If Guo is indeed a Filipino, she should not engage in criminal activities as alleged. She must answer for her involvement with the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or Pogo.

Guo's mysterious persona shone amidst our tussle with the Chinese in the territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea. She appeared tranquil and unaffected, enjoying her 15 minutes of fame or notoriety.

The events unfolded just weeks after a Filipino Navy admiral was relieved of his duties for allegedly agreeing to a “new model” with Beijing on resupply missions to the Second Thomas Shoal. The leaked agreement, involving a phone conversation with a Chinese Embassy official in Manila, is true to China but a farce to top Filipino foreign affairs and security officials who denied its existence.

Are we currently facing an onslaught of truth or more deception?

Lao Tzu's The Art of War discusses using deception as a strategy. It involves creating opportunities by outwitting and bewildering the enemy, making them vulnerable, and then taking advantage of those vulnerabilities.

Whoever is behind this series of events involving deception, public relations, propaganda, and money is a skilled manipulator capable of influencing people's thoughts. The silver lining is that it also incites nationalistic sentiments within us.

