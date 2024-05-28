The barong makes an iridescent statement

On 17 May, fashion designer Happy Andrada presented in Ascott Makati her latest collection “Modern Barong” in the Art of Living, ASR (Ascott Star Rewards) Caravan, showcasing the properties of Ascott in the Philippines. This advocate of local weave has been reinventing the barong and making it her canvas through the span of her career.

She says, “I believe it’s important to support and nurture local. The vision is to re-integrate the whole distinctive look of this Philippine traditional wear into everyday wear.”

The new capsule collection is making a modern iridescent statement that’s quite an attraction. Tradition and innovation are combined to create a collective that’s fashion-forward. A fusion of both local and imported fabrication accentuated by traditional craftsmanship become a covetable barong bib, barong bomber jackets and barong Filipiniana with a twist.

The limited-edition collection is made with cotton, chiffon, tulle and a reflective fabric sourced from Seoul, paired with Philippine textiles such as pineapple silk from Aklan and piña cocoon from Quezon.

In addition, beautiful centuries-old hand embroidery techniques from Laguna and Bulacan add more value to these masterfully made pieces. The designer says, “By choosing to create with such local materials, I’m able to support Filipino skilled artisan workers in several communities who produce these specially-made fabrics.”

Happy Andrada is a brilliant designer who consistently innovates and at the same time gives value to Filipino roots and origins — our traditions and culture.

Andrada ends, “Creating ready-to-wear garments made by local weavers would preserve the tradition and inspire future generations of weavers to learn this unique craft and knowledge that has been handed down throughout Philippine history.”

The collection is available in our atelier Fashion Art located 24 KD corner K1st 11th Jamboree Extension, Quezon City.