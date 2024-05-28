Subic Port expansion plan unveiled

SUBIC BAY Freeport — Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Aliño has unveiled the Port Expansion for this premier Freeport.

Speaking before the participants of the Central Luzon Transport and Trade Conference 2024 held at the Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort on 24 May, Aliño presented the summary of Subic’s Port Expansion under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Regional Development Master Plan.

“Subic Bay Freeport will have additional berthing facilities in the Boton Area alongside the expansion of the Boton Wharf that has approximate cost of P6.33 million.”

“The plan there would include the reclamation for a terminal expansion with a 10-hectare area, expansion and deepening of the existing wharf by 1.5 meters, and the inclusion of a general cargo and RoRo terminal,” he said.

The construction of the 400-meter wharf will have warehouses and open spaces, empty container yard, and a truck weigh scale area. The expansion at the San Bernardino Road will cost around P10 billion.

The chairman also said that the New Container Terminal 3 will also have an expansion plan with additional berthing facilities, which include a quay with a length of 410 meters and width of 700 meters, a total area of 28.7 hectares, and a depth of 16 meters. The said project will have a cost of P20 billion.

The agency also plans to create additional berthing facilities at the San Bernardino Road. The chairman said that the area will have a multi-purpose terminal that has a quay length of 400 meters, with an area of 17.4 hectares, and a depth of 12 meters.

