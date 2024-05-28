STAY OR GO?

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) expressed its intention to keep Jorge Edson Souza de Brito after leading Alas Pilipinas in the semifinals of the AVC Challenge Cup.

But does the Brazilian coach have what it takes to lead the Filipinos to international glory?

De Brito had a slow start when he formally assumed the role of consultant to then national team head coach Odjie Mamon in July 2021.

His first international stint for the Filipinas was in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in which his team, Rebisco, came up with a forgettable seventh-place finish despite parading the powerhouse core of Aby Marano, Jema Galanza, Faith Nisperos, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mhicaela Belen, Imee Hernandez, Ivy Lacsina, Rhea Dimaculangan, Kamille Cal, Jennifer Nierva and Bernadette Pepito.

Then, he called the shots in the 31st and 32nd editions of the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi and Phnom Penh, where the Philippines bombed out of the medal podium.

He also got a taste of professional action when he handled Akari in the Premier Volleyball League.

Again, the results were not impressive as heavyweights like Creamline, Chery Tiggo, Cignal and Choco Mucho asserted their might while the Power Chargers’ could only come up with a best finish of seventh place with a 5-6 win-loss card before he stepped down last December.

In a previous statement, the 57-year-old De Brito admitted that he arrived in the country at a very “unique time” as the pandemic had thrown a monkey wrench into the national team program.

“After the pandemic, many things would have to be done differently and there were no previous experiences that could be replicated, but together with coach Odjie Mamon and the other coaches we adapted, trying to be as ethical as possible to preserve the health of our athletes. It was not easy,” De Brito said in a previous interview.

He added that the PNVF had already made a decision. In fact, it already hired a new tactician, reportedly from Italy, who will handle the squad when it seeks to break its fruitless performance in the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand next year.

“They have already decided. I have a contract until 30th June when I finish my activities with the national team,” said De Brito, whose family was at the sidelines when Alas Pilipinas sealed its historic entry to the Challenge Cup semifinals.

“I will look for other options and I already know who’s gonna be the next coach and there are many things coming.”

But things took a different turn in the Challenge Cup, which was supposed to be De Brito’s last hurrah with the national squad.

Alas Pilipinas pulled off a string of impressive performances over Australia, India, Iran and Chinese Taipei in the preliminaries to book a semifinal duel with Kazakhstan.

The Filipinas and the Kazakhs are still clashing at press time for the right to face Vietnam, which demolished Australia, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16, in the other semifinal battle on Tuesday.

Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen led the Vietnamese after delivering 24 points built on 21 attacks and three aces, while Tran Tu Linh chipped in 13 markers from 10 attacks and three aces.

In the first game, India advanced to the fifth-place classification match after outlasting Indonesia in four sets, 25-16, 30-32, 25-30, 27 25.

Iran also advanced to the fifth-place match after trouncing Hong Kong, 26-24, 26-24, 19-25, 25-19.

‘They have already decided. I have a contract until 30th June when I finish my activities with the national team.’

Although the Challenge Cup is just a second-tier tournament due to the absence of powerhouse teams like China, Japan, Thailand and South Korea, winning on their homecourt had created a lasting impression among local fans, who are craving for glory in the international arena.

With that, the Filipinos rose in the International Volleyball Federation women’s world ranking from No. 62 to No. 57, sparking a clamor for the noted Brazilian mentor to stay.

Among those who are now cheering for De Brito is the PNVF.

In a statement, the federation expressed its willingness to retain De Brito.

“We’ll be appealing that he remains head coach of our women’s national team program,” said PNVF chief Ramon Suzara following Alas Pilipinas’ 25-13, 25-21, 25-18 win over Chinese Taipei.

“Coach Jorge coached the country to a first-ever semifinals stint in any AVC or Asian level competition, that’s historic for Philippine volleyball.”

“And because of that, there’s no reason that we’ll let him go.”