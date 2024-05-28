Slice of life for a senior

The past few weeks for me have been like an adrenaline rush of squeezing the juices of a slice of life that is streaming like a blur. The trip to Barcelona with my three daughters sans their husbands and their children was a fantastic opportunity for a retired, aging widower to bond once more with precious daughters who had morphed in a flash from pimply, giggly boppers to grownups who now have their own lives but have nevertheless chosen to take a break from their humdrum daily routine of juggling children, housework and career to spend several glorious days enjoying the pleasant warmth of the Iberian sun to be with their old man. I was spoiled to the hilt and so heartened by the care and attention they showered on me. But there were times that I also felt their overzealous “caring” was too stifling for an old man already set in ways that the young simply could not yet understand.

The easy access to tons of social media chat groups that are now undeniably threatening to replace the traditional modes of developing and maintaining friendships, but unfortunately at times are also the culprit of broken relationships due to careless keyboard clicks, are replete with suggestions for those of us in our golden years on how to age with grace and to live life still very much with a mischievous, contented smile. And friends were high up on the must have to-do list. My Iberian sojourn opened new doors to new friendships.

The ever-friendly Overseas Pinoy Workers whom I met in my trip and who are now proud Iberian transplants should be a source of pride for us for their success and a testament to the ability of man to rise up to the challenges that life brings. I met Pinoys who eagerly spoke about their hometowns and their families who have greatly benefited from the fruits of their hard-earned labor. There was this nice lady who successfully parlayed her baking hobby into what seems to be a thriving unquestionably Pinoy accented coffee and cookies shop called “Ube.” There were also quite a few who carry Spanish passports because they were born in their parents’ new country who spoke little or no Pilipino but still spoke reverently about their Lolo or Lola back “home.”

New friendships abounded aplenty for me in the province of Aragon where a group of pilgrims was joined together in our common goal of communing with our Creator in a holy shrine dedicated to the Blessed Virgin of Torreciudad and giving honor to the founder of Opus Dei, St. Josemaria Escriva, as we followed his footsteps in Barbastro where he was born and grew up. Certainly, other than family and friendships, believing and living one’s faith is perhaps an ingredient that is an absolute necessity if you wish to find the true meaning of what your life is all about. And taking some time off to find the roots of your beliefs is well worth the aches and pains of the ups and downs of the Iberian terrain.

Barely a few days after my return, I found myself packing up once more as I braced for my Rotary year-ending adventure by joining fellow Rotarians from all over the world in Singapore. As I entered the super mega-wide arena of the Marina Bay Sands, I was greeted by a spectacular rush of thousands of Rotarians exchanging calling cards and pleasantries as hundreds of service themed booths and plenary sessions awaited us for the next few days of this year’s international conference.

There were booths from different clubs on diverse themes such as gender equality, environment, water, health, hunger, sanitation, shelter, peace and livelihood — all espousing service above self. I also had the pleasure of meeting several interesting personalities such as Claire Chiang, the dynamic dynamo behind Banyan Tree, whose sustainability themed hospitality facilities she plans to open in the Philippines will surely be amazing events I look forward to; Pat Courtney Strong who will be setting up solar facilities for Ukraine, and Ms. Yulia from Kharkiv who shared heartbreaking videos of her residence before and after a Russian bombing. Indeed, so far, my journey has been an amazing smorgasbord of slices of life.

