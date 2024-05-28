Shop, chill, and bring your furry friends to MR.DIY!

Step into MR.DIY, shop, and chill with your furry friends in our pet-friendly stores!

1. A community of pet lovers

Pets are integral to the MR.DIY experience. Witness adorable pups nestled in carts and gentle giants strolling down our aisles, where our staff warmly greet your four-legged buddies. We offer a variety of pet products to ensure their happiness.

While our standalone branches welcome furry friends with diapers and leashes, our pet-friendly policy adheres to mall regulations, too! Pet owners must follow certain mall guidelines as some malls require the pets’ proof of vaccination and owners must always ensure they pick up after their pet, have them wear diapers and to keep them on a leash or in their strollers to ensure everyone’s safety.

Currently available in select malls like Ayala, SM Hypermarket, and Eastwood Cyber and Fashion Mall–our pet-friendly policy fosters a sense of community among pet lovers. Engage with fellow pet owners, swap stories, share tips, and forge new friendships, all while celebrating our mutual love for our furry companions.1xx

2. Furbaby Fridays feature

Snap a pic of your furbaby in our store and tag us! Your pet could be featured on our official Facebook page for Furbaby Fridays! It’s a fun way to show off your furry friend and join our pet-loving community.

3. Bonding time

Shopping at MR.DIY with your pet isn’t just convenient—it’s a bonding experience. Whether you’re picking out journals, garden plants, or DIY supplies, having your pet by your side makes every trip more enjoyable. For your pets, it’s a sensory adventure filled with new sights and smells to explore.

Shop and chill to win fun prizes!

But wait, there’s more! Dive into our Shop and Chill promo to get a chance to win fun prizes by following these easy steps:

Shop: Spend a minimum of PHP 500, including any of the participating items from our Sizzling Summer Sale.

Scan: Use your smartphone to scan the QR code provided in-store.

Fill Out: Complete the online entry form with your details.

Upload: Snap a photo of your receipt and upload it with your submission.

Chill and enjoy shopping at MR.DIY and make it even more exciting by joining the Shop and Chill Raffle Promo!

For additional details about MR.DIY’s Shop and Chill promo, stop by any of MR.DIY’s 564 participating stores.