Senators weigh in on divorce bill

House Bill 9349, also known as the proposed Absolute Divorce Act, has not yet reached the Senate, but it has already sparked significant debate and division among the senators.

On Tuesday, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, who openly admitted not being in favor of the House-proposed divorce bill, bared an initial list of senators who are supporting and against the measure.

According to him, Senator Risa Hontiveros, Senator Robin Padilla, Senator Grace Poe, Senator Imee Marcos, Senator Pia Cayetano, and Senator Raffy Tulfo are in favor of the proposed measure.

Estrada's half-brother, Senator Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, who is not on the list, however, expressed his support for the measure.

In a statement, Ejercito underscored that while he was raised a Roman Catholic and understands the defense of the Church on the sanctity of marriage, he also "knows that a lot of Filipino couples are trapped in loveless and unworkable marriages."

"It is not their fault. Sometimes things just don’t work out. I also believe that everyone deserves another chance to be happy in life," he said.

"This is a difficult issue. As a representative of the people and a Catholic, I am currently in the process of discernment. I intend to listen, and participate actively, in the deliberation in the Senate," he added.

He continued: "I am leaning at this time to be in favor."

Against

The current and previous Senate leaders also found themselves in the same corner as they expressed the same stance on the divorce bill.

According to Estrada, Senate President Francis (Chiz) Escudero, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, former Senate Majority Senator Joel Villanueva, and Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa are not in favor of the proposed measure.

In a separate text message to reporters, former Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri indirectly stated that he was also not in favor of the measure.

"I'm a conservative. I'm pro-family and pro-life," Zubiri, who recently stepped down as the leader of the 24-member Senate.

Still undecided

Meanwhile, Senators Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara, and Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. said they will have to study the proposed measure first before commenting on the issue.

"[I] have to study the bill well. We want a law that still protects the marriage institution but at the same time levels the playing field even for poor litigants or couples," Angara said in a text message to reporters.

"Still looking to it. It is hard to make a mistake," Revilla said in a separate text message.