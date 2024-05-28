Senators laud enactment of 'Eddie Garcia law’

The Philippine Senate on Tuesday lauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signing into law a measure that entertainment industry employers to meet the country's minimum labor rights standards, meant to protect the rights and well-being of industry workers.

Senator Robinhood Padilla said the enactment of the Republic Act 11996 or An Act Protecting the Welfare of Workers in the Movie and Television Industry, would serve as "good news" for all workers in the movie and television industry.

In 2022, Padilla filed Senate Bill 450, which outlined safety measures and other benefits for entertainment industry workers, as a tribute to veteran actor Eddie Garcia, who died due to an accident on set in 2019.

Padilla noted that the filing of the bill was his response "to the urgent call of the members of the television and movie industry for the government to provide guidelines for safe and better working conditions for the protection of the workers' welfare in the industry."

Ushering fair treatment

Meanwhile, Senator Grace Poe said the is hoping that the newly enacted Eddie Garcia law would "usher an end to the unfair, unsafe, unsustainable and pervasive poor working conditions" of film industry workers.

"Like in a movie, we hope we can now all say ‘cut’ to the woes of our workers in the entertainment industry with the signing of the Eddie Garcia law," she said.

Poe, who is the daughter of veteran actors Fernando Poe Jr. and Susan Roces, honored the significant roles of people behind the camera in making the film industry progressive and successful.

She stressed the need to properly compensate and protect the movie workers.

"We will always be grateful to one the Philippines' greatest actors, Eddie Garcia, who has now become a symbol of the fight for the entertainment workers' rights and welfare," Poe said.

"Great creative work is made when our workers are not worried about their safety and their families' next meal," she added.

A long good fight

Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. said enactment of the Eddie Garcia Law would ensure workers engaged in the movie and television industry are protected by their employers while in the workplace.

"We fought long and hard for the passage of this measure. This is a victory for our workers and the industry," he said.

Revilla said the Eddie Garcia Law would ensure workers engaged in the movie and television industry shall be protected by their employers in the workplace.

"Tito Eddie, this is for you and our friends and family in the industry. Thank you for inspiring us to fight for this," Revilla said.

The new law also provides that employers shall implement hours of work, wages and other wage-related benefits, social security and welfare benefits, necessities, health and safety, working conditions and standards, and insurance for the workers.

Creation of tripartite council

Senator Jinggoy Estrada said the enactment of RA 11996 into law is a significant milestone in protecting and promoting the welfare of industry stakeholders.

"Finally, we have a law that ensures better safety and working conditions for industry workers, regulates working hours, mandates welfare benefits, provides insurance coverage, and grants the right to collective bargaining," Estrada said.

He added it paves the way for the creation of a Movie and Television Tripartite Council to facilitate dialogue and improvements in the industry.

"In honoring the memory of Eddie Garcia, a name synonymous with excellence, his enduring legacy is now enshrined in this groundbreaking legislation," Estrada said.