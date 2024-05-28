San Juan gov't lauds Greenhills Mall's 10-year roadmap

The San Juan City government on Tuesday commended Greenhills Mall for exerting a lot effort in getting rid of counterfeit sellers by implementing its 10-year comprehensive roadmap.

"We laud their continuous coordination with the San Juan City government, the Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to weed out imported fake products in its tiangge area and transition to selling high-quality, yet affordable, products proudly made in the Philippines," San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said in a statement when sought for reaction.

The city government also welcomed the opening of the new Greenhills Mall which houses many popular and established international and local brands, restaurants, and commercial establishments.

"It has been drawing very heavy foot traffic since it opened and is a very big help in our city's revenue generation," Zamora said.

According to Greenhills Shopping Center Assistant Vice President and Trade Fairs and Exhibits Head James Candelaria, the mall has a 10-year roadmap that aims to gradually move 100 percent of its merchants away from selling intellectual property-infringing products by 2027.

He added that the mall was able to weed out nearly 299 stores by suspension since the implementation of the roadmap.

According to him, the mall is suspending stores that violate its rules, including IP rules, and majority of the suspended sellers.

Candelaria also said that the mall refuses to accept applicants who intend to sell bags, watches, and similar products, except where local manufacturers or labeled products are involved.

The shopping center also provided incentives to stores that sell local delicacies and items, placing them at premium locations, which stand at various entrances of the building where the flea market is located.