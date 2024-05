VIDEOS

Salute to the flag

WATCH: A simultaneous nationwide flag ceremony was held in celebration of the National Flag Days, which begins today, 28 May, until 12 June. In Manila, the event was held at the Independence Flagpole in Rizal Park, Manila. The event is celebrated to commemorate the date the national emblem was first unfurled in 1898 following the defeat of the Spanish forces at the hands of the Filipino revolutionary army in the Battle of Alapan in Imus, Cavite. | via King Rodriguez