POSF braces for key tourneys

Two major international tournaments are in the offing for the Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF), including the OCR World Championships in Costa Rica this August.

POSF president Atty. Al Agra announced that a total of 18 athletes will be competing in ninja races, obstacle course short, and obstacle course long in both the world meet and in the Asia Pacific Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in July.

Last year, Kevin Pascua won a gold medal and Precious Cabuya and Kaizen dela Serna bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively in the 100-meter elite finals of the OCR World Championships in Belgium.

Agra is keeping his fingers crossed, the Filipino bets would be able to equal if nor surpass last year’s feat.

“We’re preparing for these two international events, especially for Ninja 100 where we exceled in the Southeast Asian Games. Hopefully, (it would be) like the world championships last year,” said Agra during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum last Tuesday presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country.