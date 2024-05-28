Phl retains IMO White List recognition

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has welcomed the continuing inclusion of the Philippines in the White List of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Being on the White List means the country has properly implemented the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW).

The DMW said the IMO White List paves the way to secure employment and the continued employability of Filipino seafarers.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the placement of the country in the list is a global validation of Filipino seafarers’ exceptional abilities.

“Inclusion on the IMO White List is a testament to our ongoing efforts to refine and elevate the skills of our maritime workforce,” he said.

The DMW chief highlighted the dedication and expertise of Filipino seafarers working overseas and vowed to support their welfare.

“We deeply admire the dedication and expertise of our modern-day heroes who navigate the world’s oceans. The DMW is firmly committed to supporting the welfare and well-being of our brave Filipino seafarers,” Cacdac said.

“We will work with all partner agencies and stakeholders to ensure their competence, safety, and protection,” he added.

Preferred crew

According to the agency, Filipino seafarers are the world’s preferred crew due to their excellence, dedication, and readiness to work hard.

In 2023, more than 570,000 Filipino seafarers were deployed which marked a 16-percent increase from 2022.

The DMW said remittances from Filipino seafarers reached an all-time high last year, with US$6.85 billion or P380 billion sent back home.

“This represents not just a US$166 million (P9.2 billion) increase compared to 2022’s remittances but a significant boost to the Philippine economy, demonstrating the monetary impact of Filipino seafarers’ hard work and dedication,” the DMW said.

In 2022, Filipino seafarers faced a potential ban after a report by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) in 2020 revealed discrepancies in the seafarers’ training and education programs.

Around 50,000 jobs were put at risk as the European Union (EU) warned it would not recognize Filipino seafarers’ certificates.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the relevant authorities to look into the matter to ensure that the seamen’s maritime education, training, and certification followed the standards of the EU and the STCW.

The stakeholders and the Philippine government addressed the situation and assured the improvement of the seafarers’ training and education.

The Philippines underwent an independent evaluation in 2022, reporting the changes in seafarer training and education, and adherence to the STCW.

Since then, the Philippines has been in the IMO’s White List and providing the maritime industry with Filipino seafarers.