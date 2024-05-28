Paalam reaches Last 16

Carlo Paalam moves on to the Round of 16 after a unanimous decision over Shukur Ovenov of Turkmenistan in the 2nd World Qualification Tournament at the Indoor Arena Huamark in Bangkok Tuesday evening.

This was retribution for Paalam after previously walking out against the same for in the 1st World Qualification Tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy due to a shoulder injury he sustained in the previous fight against Andrey Bonilla of Mexico.

His next match will be held Thursday in the same venue.

Paalam, a silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, needs two more wins to secure a spot for the Paris Summer Games.