‘No PS mark vapes, no entry to Phl’ starting 5 June — DTI

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the government is very strict in the implementation of the rules of the Vape Law, thus, no new brands of vapes will be allowed to enter the Philippine market after its deadline which starting 5 June.

“On or after 5 June 2024, no vape products should enter the country, especially if they do not bear product standard (PS) marks/license or ICC marks,” said DTI-Consumer Protection Group Undersecretary Amanda Nograles at the sidelines of a forum on the illicit trade of tobacco products at the Asian Institute of Management on Tuesday.

However, if the retailers of vape brands have existing inventory, the government is giving them ample time to dispose of their stock.

Half a year

“But this January 2025, the DTI will do a market-clearing of vape products that do not have PS or ICC marks. Sellers are given at least half a year to dispose of their old stocks,” Nograles stated.

Republic Act 11900, or the Vape Act, mandates the government, particularly the DTI to regulate the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use, and communication of vape devices and products.

The DTI was also given the powers to certify the devices while the responsibility of regulating the consumables will be a joint responsibility with the Food and Drug Administration.

At the same forum, Atty. Venus Gatcales, chief of Excise Large Taxpayers Field Operations Division of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, admitted that smuggled vape products are hard to curb.

Concern is if taxes have been paid

“As we all know, vapes are mostly imported so we could not determine how much was smuggled. What we are only doing is enforcement if they are made inland. So, we are more concerned about whether the taxes are paid or not,” she told members of the media.

“That’s the only way we can determine that this was not manufactured within the Philippines and so we would be ceasing their products and also asking them to pay the corresponding excise tax with penalties,” Gatcales added.

On 14 May, the Bureau of Customs reported that they intercepted P791 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and vape products from Singapore, while its biggest haul was in March when they confiscated an estimated P4.6 billion worth of smuggled electronic cigarettes and vapes during a two-day crackdown on warehouses in Metro Manila.