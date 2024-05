Photos

Nat'l Flag Day scene at QC Hall

LOOK: Workers are on top of an under-repair underpass on Monday, 28 May, with the Philippine flag in front of the Quezon City Hall waving in the background. National Flag Day is celebrated on 28 May to commemorate the date the national emblem was first unfurled in 1898 following the defeat of the Spanish forces at the hands of the Filipino revolutionary army in the Battle of Alapan in Imus, Cavite. | via Analy Labor