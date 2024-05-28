MMDA mulls road safety plan

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday is eyeing to develop a comprehensive Metro Manila Road Safety Action Plan (MMRSAP) for 2024-2028 after being alarmed on the rising average of road crash deaths annually.

According to data from the Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS), there is now an average of 410 road crash deaths annually over the past few decades.

It added drivers account for 51 percent of fatalities, followed by pedestrians at 36 percent and passengers at 13 percent.

This prompted the MMDA, together with the Department of Transportation, World Health Organization Philippines and The Policy Center to develop the MMRSAP 2024-2028.

The plan aims to reduce road crash fatalities by 35 percent by 2028 and it aligns with the Philippine Road Safety Month and the 5-Year Action Plan of the Comprehensive Traffic Management Plan for Metro Manila, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.