Marcos OKs 'Eddie Garcia' law

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law a bill that requires employers in the entertainment industry to meet the country's minimum labor rights standards, which are meant to protect the rights and well-being of workers in that field.

Republic Act No. 11996 was signed into law on 24 May but wasn't made public until 28 May. It was named after the late actor Eddie Garcia, who died in 2019 after tripping over loose wires while shooting a TV show.

RA 11996 says that companies must give workers or independent contractors a copy of a contract that mentions the number of hours they will work, their job title and description, the length of their employment, how much they will be paid, and any other conditions that will affect their work.

"No agreement or employment contract shall discriminate against a worker who has contracts or projects with other production outfits unless exclusivity is specified in the contract, nor shall any person perform any act involving preference based on race, color, descent, national or ethnic origin, or religion, which has the purpose or effect of nullifying the recognition, enjoyment, or exercise on an equal footing of any human right or fundamental freedom,” said the new law.

The law also says that people who work in the entertainment business must get benefits based on their wages, as well as social security and benefits and insurance required by the government. Aside from that, they should also get extra pay.

RA 11996 also says that people who work in the entertainment industry are exposed to risks at work and that employers must follow the rules for safety and health at work set out in the Labor Code of the Philippines and Republic Act No. 11058, also known as the "Act Strengthening Compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Standards and Providing Penalties for Violations."

A fine of up to P100,000 is given to employers who violate the rule for the first offense, up to P200,000 for the second, and up to P500,000 for the third and subsequent offenses.

“If the violation is committed by a corporation, trust or firm, partnership, association or any other entity, the fines shall be imposed upon the entity’s responsible officers, including, but not limited to, the executive producer, producer, production manager, and business unit manager,” the law said.