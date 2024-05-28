Marcos names ex-RTC judge as new PCSO chair

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed retired Marikina Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge Felix Reyes as the new Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Board of Directors chief, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin swore in Reyes as PCSO Board of Directors chair on Tuesday, as the 63-year-old retired RTC judge succeeded former congressman Junie Cua, who had been with the government agency since 2022.

Reyes formerly served as president of the Philippine Judges Association and acting presiding judge of multiple RTC branches in Taguig City, Lipa City, and Calamba City.