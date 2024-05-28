Marcos names ex-RTC judge as new PCSO chair

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed retired Marikina Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge Felix Reyes as the new Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Board of Directors chief, Malacañang said on Tuesday.
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin swore in Reyes as PCSO Board of Directors chair on Tuesday, as the 63-year-old retired RTC judge succeeded former congressman Junie Cua, who had been with the government agency since 2022.
Reyes formerly served as president of the Philippine Judges Association and acting presiding judge of multiple RTC branches in Taguig City, Lipa City, and Calamba City.
The 63-year-old new PCSO Board of Directors chief got his law degree at the University of the East in 1986 after completing his undergraduate studies at the Far Eastern University in 1981.
PCSO, a government-owned and controlled corporation of the Philippines under the Office of the President, holds and conducts charity sweepstakes, races, and lotteries and engages in health and welfare-related investments, projects, and activities to provide permanent and continuing sources of funds for its programs.
Malacañang announced the new head without giving a reason. This comes after PCSO faced scrutiny earlier this year.
PCSO drew flak after it showed an edited photo of a lotto winner. It led to rumors that the lottery draws were fake or staged, even though PCSO General Manager Mel Robles said it was to protect the winner's name.