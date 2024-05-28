KarlTzy admits: 'I did not think we could beat AP Bren'

Team Liquid ECHO jungler Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno has admitted that he did not think they could beat Falcons AP Bren in the upper bracket final let alone beat them in the final of MPL PH Season 13 Playoffs.

KarlTzy, together with his teammates Bennyqt, Sanford, Sanji, and Jaypee, scored a razor-thin 3-2 victory over the defending champion Falcons AP Bren in the upper bracket final last Friday that saw them bag the first Philippines slot to Mid Season Cup 2024.

Once in the final, Team Liquid ECHO was simply unstoppable as they scored a 4-0 sweep over the defending champion and two-time M-Series world champion Falcons AP Bren.

"We did not expect to win by 4-0 because they are a strong team," KarlTzy told DAILY TRIBUNE

"Back in the upper bracket, I did not even think we could win. But when we won and we saw them having errors against RSG, that was the time I felt we could beat them though not by sweep."

According to KarlTzy, the key to the team's newfound dominance was how the team ignored the naysayers and did a total restart.

"We ignored all the bashing especially those for dad (Jaypee) and we just reset. After losing last season it was just a full reset and we thought about nothing but win. When we were up by 3-0 (in the final), I thought we were going for a sweep," KarlTzy shared.