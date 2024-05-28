Go honored with prestigious Japanese award

For pledging his life in service and bringing true and lasting meaning to his “Malasakit” advocacies, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go was honored with the Jinseo Arigato “Champion of Life Hero of the Year” award in Nagoya, Japan last Sunday, 26 May.

The honor recognizes the impact of Go’s dedication to lift the quality of lives of Filipinos by initiating measures for more accessible health care, among others. He is also praised for his leadership in inspiring genuine concern for the poor among those in government.

Senator Go, also known as “Mr. Malasakit” for his compassionate brand of public service, was full of humility in accepting the award.

“First of all, I would like to take this moment to express my deepest gratitude to the award-giving body for the Jinseo Arigato Champion of Life award. This special award is truly a profound honor,” Go said.

The award was presented by no less than Philippine Consul General in Nagoya, Japan Roy B. Ecraela at the Jinseo Arigato International Film Festival Awards Night. Known for its significant contribution to the international film community, the event celebrated the cross-cultural collaboration between the Philippines and Japan.

Addressing the significance of the film industry, Go assured his full support for Filipino filmmakers and the cultural value they add both locally and internationally.

“We also celebrated the Filipino films included in this prestigious festival. I am incredibly proud of the work of our filmmakers. Your creativity and dedication reflect the rich talent and potential of the Filipino people. Rest assured, I will continue to support the Filipino film industry, recognizing its immense potential,” Go said.