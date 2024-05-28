DMW welcomes Phl inclusion in IMO white list

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has welcomed the inclusion of the Philippines in the International Maritime Organization’s “whitelist”.

This means that the country properly implemented the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW).

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the placement of the country in IMO’s whitelist is a global validation of Filipino seafarers’ exceptional abilities.

"Inclusion on the IMO Whitelist is a testament to our ongoing efforts in refining and elevating the skills of our maritime workforce," he said.

The DMW chief also highlighted the dedication and expertise of Filipino seafarers who are working overseas and vows to support their welfare.

"We deeply admire the dedication and expertise of our modern-day heroes who navigate the world's oceans. The DMW is firmly committed to supporting the welfare and well-being of our brave Filipino seafarers. We will work with all partner agencies and stakeholders to ensure their competence, safety, and protection," Cacdac further said.

Meanwhile, the DMW said the IMO whitelist paves the way for secure employment and continued employability for Filipino seafarers.

According to the agency, Filipino seafarers are considered the world's preferred crew due to their excellence, dedication, and hard work.

In 2023, more than 570,000 Filipino seafarers were deployed which marked a 16 percent increase from 2022.

The DMW said remittances from Filipino seafarers also reached an all-time high last year, with US$6.85 billion or P380 billion pesos sent back home.

“This represents not just a US$166 million (P9.2 billion pesos) increase compared to 2022's remittances but a significant boost to the Philippine economy, demonstrating the monetary impact of Filipino seafarers' hard work and dedication,” the DMW said.