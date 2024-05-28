Djokovic stays upbeat

PARIS, France (AFP) — Novak Djokovic begins the defense of his French Open title, confident his Grand Slam pedigree will help overcome his lackluster season.

The world No. 1, seeking a fourth Roland Garros title and record-extending 25th major, is enduring his worst run since 2018.

Djokovic, 37, has not won a title in 2024 and has yet to make a final with semi-final spots at the Australian Open and Monte Carlo Masters remaining his best performances.

He also suffered the indignity of being accidentally hit on the head by a metal water bottle in Rome which caused nausea and dizziness.

In Geneva last week, where he was knocked out by Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic, Djokovic said he had been suffering from a stomach problem.

“I wouldn’t call them holes. They are rather bumps on the road,” said Djokovic, who watched his long-time rival and 14-time champion Rafael Nadal bow out of the tournament against Alexander Zverev on Monday.

“I have always looked ahead, what is the next challenge, and what it takes for me to be better than I was last week.”