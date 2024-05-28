Casino Espanol de Cebu’s got talent

Past presentations included Broadway musicals and rock and roll of the ‘60s. We all remember what a big hit it was when they paid tribute to the legends with their own versions of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, John Travolta and Julie Andrews.

Recently, the club once again treated the attendees to music and dance. The 21 talented participants, who all had the guts and courage to showcase their hidden skills, brought life to the evening.

The program started with a heartwarming Ave Maria doxology with Rene Kintanar on the cello, his wife Joy on the keyboard and guest tenor Edward Invento.

This was followed with a violin duet by siblings Kenna Rae and Kyler Josh Tee who performed “Be My Guest” from the animated Disney film Beauty and the Beast.

Josie Sala with daughters Lianne and Pilar, together with her granddaughter Caitlin, sang the famous Spanish lullaby “La Nanita Nana,” which wowed the audience.

For the lovely couple Tony and Lorna Quisumbing, the husband on the harmonica, while the wife danced to a Hawaiian number.

Eleven-year-old Clowi Racho, winner at the Ateneo de Cebu Sacred Heart School Singing Competition, left the attendees in awe with her rendition of immortal tunes from Miss Saigon and Little Mermaid.

Cely Chiongbian, Tessie Javier and Ellen Climaco — all lovers of ballroom dancing — performed with elegance, captivating the viewers with nuances and virtuosity. We salute Ellen, at 96 years old, who defies aging stereotypes.

Multi-talented Bess Zanoria delighted everyone with her marimba piece of “Leron Leron Sinta,” a Filipino folk song associated with the harvest time.

Steven Lava and cousin Andoni Zaldumbide brought the house down with their medley of upbeat rock and roll.

Loving couple who enjoy the thrill of being on stage, Gabby and Tina Leyson, were Evita and Che Guevara in a comical skit which earned them thunderous applause.

Special child Yasmin Ngo together with her support group The Cebu Divettes, proved once again that with determination, one can achieve remarkable success in one’s area of interest and ability.

The Casino Español employees joined in the fun with a lively, well-choreographed dance number.

Versatile singers Kathie Javellana, Merlin Tan and Thirdy Tan and AZ Kiener, simply outdid themselves with their smooth performance that embodies a balance of fluidity and assertive musicality that left a lasting impression to listeners.

The trio of Rico Gandionco, David Chan and June Luna, belted infectious melodies of the Apo Hiking Society and the American singer and song writer Barry Manilow — a fitting finale to a truly enjoyable evening of talent, fellowship and sheer FUN!