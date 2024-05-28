AN ERA HAS ENDED

PARIS, France (AFP) — Rafael Nadal’s record-breaking French Open career came to its likely end when the 14-time champion slumped to a demoralizing defeat to Alexander Zverev before he revealed his journey to the Paris Olympics in July will not take a detour to Wimbledon.

Nadal, who turns 38 on 3 June, went down 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in the first round to world No. 4 Zverev, suffering only his fourth loss in 116 matches at Roland Garros since his 2005 title-winning debut.

It was the first time he had been defeated in Paris in the opening round and will again lead to questions over his long-term future in the sport.

“I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll be here in front of all of you,” he said.

“If it is, then you have been amazing. The feelings I have today are difficult to describe in words. It is the place I love the most.”

He added: “It’s hard to say about the future. I am traveling with my family and I am having fun. The body is feeling better than it did two months ago.”

“Maybe in two months I say it’s enough. That is something I don’t feel yet.”

Nadal may not return for the 2025 French Open but he still plans to play the Olympics at Roland Garros in July.