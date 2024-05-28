All eyes on Altiche, Villamor

Top seed John Mari Altiche and doubles partner No. 2 Alberto Villamor face early challenges in their quest for the men’s singles Open title and the honor of becoming the inaugural Mayor Doc Totep Calderon National Tennis champion, taking on Aeyshaun Gomez and Guillani Antonio, respectively, at the Lado Del Rio Resort in Roxas, Isabela on Wednesday.

Third-ranked John Jeric Accion clashes with Bryan Oliveros, while No. 4 Alexis Santos tests the skills of Kier Manuel in the other featured matches marking the start of the five-day tournament, co-organized by the Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championships and the Cagayan Valley Tennis Federation, aiming to enhance and elevate the tennis program in Cagayan Valley.

The men’s Open doubles event also promises exciting action, with Altiche and Villamor headlining the field that includes the pairs of Accion and Santos, Ivan Manila and Oliveros, and Marcvin Marques and Latrell Javier.

The women’s doubles roster features the tandems of Brasilia Uy-Ysabelle Uy, as well as Zeida Amales and Beverly Ortiz.

In the mixed doubles category, Brasilia Uy will team up with Marquez, while Gabrielle Marilon pairs with Jan Kevin Javier. These duos are expected to vie for the championship in an event that forms part of the PPS NTC’s ongoing effort to promote the sport in Region II, ensuring the region keeps pace with tennis programs across the country.

Adding to the excitement of Week 2, the tournament, sponsored by Mayor Doc Totep Calderon, will feature Legends categories for players in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

Teams include Nico Dee and Niño Mabazza, Mark Chy and Erwin Cruz, Jeric Suyu and Roger Espinosa, Ryan Bajet-Reynante Galvante, Robert Puyaoan and Elias Villanueva, and Ferdinand Flores and Edmund Uy.

The spotlight, however, remains on the men’s singles Open, with young talents Manila and Javier, who competed for the boys’ 18U trophy last weekend, seeking strong performances. Manila, who secured victories in both the boys’ singles and doubles categories with partner Teddy del Rosario Jr., faces Dale Cuevas, while Javier squares off with Lukas Calderon.