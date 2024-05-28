A memory remains

A professor in the Academy of Fine Arts in Milano who teaches public art, Stefano’s interest in the use of money as the theme of this series of work is an invitation to extend our imagined narrative and fascination.

A major attraction are the ancient mantras made from paper bills. They are beautifully topical in the context of colors and hues, but deep, as they go beyond surface appeal and deeper into semiotics, human character and spirituality.

Loved the pastel-hued portraits that channel light energy. Stefano thoughtfully explored his relationship with money through masterpieces that represent value, institution, place and own narration.

I had the chance to get a quick interview with the artist about the exhibition, which ends on 30 May.

DAILY TRIBUNE (DT): Why the use of pastel colors?

Stefano Serretta (SS): It’s a contraposition between the serendipity and calm vision it creates to the eyes to the expressionism to the style and subject. There’s a calmness of the subject that the colors propose.

DT: How long was your residency in Siargao? And how was it, your experience?

SS: 100 days. It was intense, beautiful because there was a strong contrast from the prior residency because I totally got immersed in a completely different landscape. More so trying to bring contemporary ideas to the personal history of the people that you bring to the portrait and thinking of deeper stories. I tiptoed with caution entering the Philippines to first understand then digest then give back the impression(through art).

DT: So you are giving the space a sense of respect before subjecting it to interpretation?

SS: For me, as a graduate of history the idea in approaching a place or space is always related to the time — both my time and time of the space.

DT: Can you tell us a brief background of yourself.

SS: I am a professor in the Academy of Fine Arts at Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti (NABA) in Milan teaching both Public Art and drawing. I have an old past in the graffiti scene. I started painting graffiti and then I mixed that with my degree in history and then I developed my personal practice. Through the combinations of technique I prefer moving in the bi dimensional dimension like painting, drawing, big dimension installation and I don’t mind sometimes doing sculpture. But I see myself mostly as a drawer.

DT: How is your experience in the Philippines in general so far?

SS: It was mind blowing. I love the island absolutely. I had the possibility to move around. For me, entering a big city such as Manila has so many identities. Very multi-cultural, multi-identity and very rich.

DT: What’s your most unforgettable experience?

SS: It’s very personal and not related to art. I had the possibility to see life in the ocean. You see I came from the Mediterranean Sea. I grew up in a city by the sea in general but I have to tell you this Mediterranean is almost like a Dead Sea. Here there’s real life in the ocean. Understanding what you always see in documentaries and television. Being immersed in nature for real, this is the first thing that came to my mind.

DT: How do you describe the Philippines in one word.

SS: Open. I explain to you the concept. Every time I needed some help, have to ask something, questions or everytime am lost or confused the people have an open attitude with my regards. And it’s not like this everywhere. I’ve traveled a lot and I can tell you this that this is important, it’s very near my attitude and I found it here a lot. More than in Europe. The idea of helping each other — the connection.

DT: Would you come back?

SS: Ahhh, for sure.

These Remains by Stefano Serretta is an ongoing exhibit that runs until 30 May at Talyer 15 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 2680 F.B. Harrison Street, Pasay City, Philippines.