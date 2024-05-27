Yee to handle Zus Coffee

Jerry Yee will call the shots when Strong Group Athletics (SGA) carry the name of Zus Coffee in the upcoming conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Yee, who called the shots for Farm Fresh in the previous All-Filipino Conference, will join the Thunderbelles as they shoot for their maiden title in the most prestigious professional women’s volleyball league in the country.

He will replace Onyok Getigan, who called the shots when Zus Coffee was still known as SGA.

“We are thankful to Zus Coffee for helping us build our second team in the PVL,” Zus Coffee team manager Kiara Cruz said in a statement.

“With this, we are bringing in coach Jerry Yee, who is the head of our volleyball program in Strong Group.”

“Being a multiple-time champion coach, we are confident that he can lead the Thunderbelles to the top of the PVL one day.”

In assembling the inaugural Thunderbelles side, Yee recruited his players from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) three-peat titlist College of Saint Benilde in Gayle Pascual, Cloanne Mondonedo, Michelle Gamit and Jade Gentapa.

The core had been instrumental in leading the Lady Blazers to glorious finishes that includes an impressive 40-game winning streak.

Pascual, a 5-foot-8 opposite spiker and two-time NCAA Finals Most Valuable Player, brings her formidable presence to the team together with Mondoñedo, a 5-foot-6 playmaker who is known for her strategic brilliance.