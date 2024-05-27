SPJI role in justice delivery cited

The Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI) was again given emphasis by Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo as the court go hard in strengthening the delivery of justice to all.

This was mentioned and explained by Gesmundo as he leads the inauguration of the renovated San Carlos City Hall of Justice recently.

Gesmundo along with Associate Justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando, Court Administrator Villanueva, DCA Aldecoa-Delorino, and DCC Uy has engaged in a dialogue with the first- and second-level court judges of Negros Occidental and discussed the Judiciary’s vision under the SPJI and its goal of responsive and real-time justice.

The CJ delivered the keynote address at the inauguration of the newly renovated San Carlos City Hall of Justice, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental on 23 May 2024.

The inauguration is a testament to the strong partnership among the Supreme Court, the Department of Justice (DoJ), and the local government of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

Since the DoJ transferred ownership of the building that houses the HoJ over two decades ago, the Judiciary has been in charge of maintaining and caring for the facility.

The responsibility extends to the courts within the building and neighboring offices such as the Provincial and City Prosecutor’s Office, the Parole and Probation Office, and the Public Attorney’s Office.

“These walls and these halls may be newly renovated, but I sincerely hope that your fervent desire to deliver timely, fair, transparent and equal justice to everyone who seeks it, remains as steadfast as it has ever been,” said Chief Justice Gesmundo.