SM Cares, PLDT, and Smart join hands to promote responsible e-waste disposal

In a short message, Joaquin L. San Agustin, SVP of SM Supermalls for Marketing, underscored the need for the responsible disposal of electronic waste to help minimize its impact on human health and the environment. He also thanked PLDT and Smart for partnering with SM for the initiative. “Through this partnership, our goal is to promote and expand the reach of the E-Waste Collection Program, leveraging our combined expertise and resources to drive positive change in electronic waste management in the country.” He added.

“Recognizing the importance of sustainability and responsible consumption, our brands, PLDT Home and Smart, have been actively promoting e-waste collection and recycling as part of their sales, marketing, retail operations, and customer engagement activities. We are thus grateful to have found a like-minded partner in SM, as this joint initiative significantly expands our reach and makes e-waste collection and circularity solutions even more accessible and convenient to our customers and the general public,” said Melissa V. Vergel de Dios, Chief Sustainability Officer at PLDT and Smart.